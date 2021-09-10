PNL leader Ludovic Orban: I will not accept any agreement with PSD

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said on Friday in Giurgiu that he will not accept any agreement with the Social Democratic Party (PSD) to end the current government crisis, and the only "honorable" solution is to rebuild the coalition.

Orban pointed out that there are three options for getting out of the crisis, namely rebuilding the existing coalition, an agreement with PSD or going into opposition.

"The crisis must be resolved at all costs. I don't think the person and fate of one person are more important than Romania and the PNL. The sooner we end this crisis, the better things will go. You know very well that there are three options, it is not complicated. We have the option to rebuild the existing coalition, we have the option to make an agreement with PSD and the option to go into opposition. These are the three options, there are no other options. Personally, I am telling you that I will not accept any agreement with the PSD. Any agreement that the PNL has made over time with the PSD has ended to the PNL's serious disadvantage and to the PSD's gain," said Ludovic Orban, Agerpres informs.

The PNL leader added that the option of a minority government cannot be accepted and he does not want to go into opposition, and the solution is to rebuild the coalition.

"We cannot even accept to remain clinging as a minority government at the PSD's pity, which will obviously throw us out of power exactly when it suits them best, after we compromise ourselves and after we no longer have the capacity to govern. I do not want in the Opposition. The PNL has a vocation to govern. All the efforts I have made throughout my career have been in the direction of winning elections and leading the PNL to government. Strategically, the only honorable solution, from the point of view of the electorate, that, in fact, is supported by almost 70% of the electorate, based on the sociological research we have carried out, is to rebuild the coalition. It's not complicated, we know very well the price for rebuilding the coalition. Whether this price will be paid now, in two days, in a week or in 45 days, this price will be paid, believe me when I tell you," Ludovic Orban maintained.

Orban stressed that in the September 25 elections, the Liberals need to choose a person who can negotiate the most advantageous form of government.

"On September 25, practically, your choice is almost much easier even from the perspective of the political strategy and the existing perspectives, whoever can rebuild the governing coalition and whoever cannot rebuild the governing coalition. (...) We need to elect at the helm of the PNL a person who has the science, the art, the experience to be able, in the current political context, to negotiate the governing formula that will be the most advantageous and that will give us the possibility to govern as well as possible," concluded Orban.

PNL leader Ludovic Orban participated on Friday in the meeting of the PNL Giurgiu County Board of Directors in which the candidacy motion for the party presidency was presented.