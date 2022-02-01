PNL prioritising legislation for state pension, public pay reform, offshore drilling

Spokesman for the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ionut Stroe on Tuesday unveiled PNL's legislative priorities for the new parliamentary session, including state pension reform and public pay reform, discarding the special court section for judiciary crimes, and offshore drilling, Agerpres reports.

"In this session, it is very likely that the volume of discussions related to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) will increase and that is something that will be related to state pensions and the public pay system. There is a March 31 deadline, and the Ministry of Finance is aware of the issue. We have a very important commitment that we must meet - discarding the Section for the Investigation of Crimes in the Judiciary, the law for the elimination of SIIJ, which has to be completed by March. We can unblock these matters when we make changes in the infamous Dragnea Ordinance 114/2018, which, for example, blocked the offshore exploitation of Black Sea natural gas," Stroe said at the Parliament House after a meeting of the PNL Executive Bureau.He pointed out that another priority of PNL is the simplification of procedures for the purchase of agricultural land, in order to unblock the sales and purchases of such land."We may even have a consensus there, it's about amendments to Law 17/2014," Stroe added.He said that PNL wants to remove from the law, in this new parliamentary session, the articles regulating the ban for two years of the sale of stock in state-owned companies and national corporations and floating state-owned companies on the stock exchange.He said that the revision of justice legislation is also very important in this session."We should also continue our discussions and debates in Parliament with our coalition partners on this green certificate. It is, we must admit, an issue that is still being debated and blocked in Parliament and we have to clear it in this parliamentary session," Stroe added.He also pointed out that much of PNL's priority legislative initiatives for the ongoing parliamentary session is in the interests of the government."What we, liberals, define as reforms, investment, the implementation of the PNRR, must necessarily be doubled and supported by the things you will find in our parliamentary agenda," Stroe said.