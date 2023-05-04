PNL's Bode:You cannot take measures like progressive quota overnight, legislation doesn't allow it

Measures such as the progressive quota cannot be taken "overnight", because "the legislation does not allow it", and the liberals support fiscal predictability, not "measures that will upset the Romanian business environment", declared on Wednesday evening, for public broadcaster TVR Info, the minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, also secretary general of the National Liberal Party (PNL).

He said that the new government that will follow after the government roundup will have a new program, but built on the budget already approved for 2023.

"There is no doubt that the (premiers, ed. n.) rotation will happen on time and the future prime minister will be appointed by the Romanian president following the consultations at Cotroceni. The Social Democratic Party (PSD) proposal is the PSD chairman, Marcel Ciolacu. There is no doubt that this year we are working in a budgetary constraint given by the 2023 budget, already approved. We will have a new government program, but we must take into account the limits already approved in the Government. We will have a new government program, as is natural, but Romania's budget is the same," stated Lucian Bode.

He emphasized that investments will continue to be the PNL priority for 2024.

"PNL has changed the paradigm from a consumption-based economic growth to a healthy investment-based economic growth. Investments will continue to be our priority, and next year, when we will make the budget for 2024 with the PSD prime minister, these priorities of the PNL remain," Bode pointed out.AGERPRES