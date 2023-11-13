PNL's Ciuca: Coalition clarified funding the pension law

National leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Nicolae Ciuca said on Monday that at a meeting of the governing coalition the sustainability of funding the measures included in the new pension law were clarified and the important lines on which the draft budget for 2024 will be built were drawn, told Agerpres.

"At today's coalition meeting, we established, together with the government partners, the most important lines on which the draft of the consolidated budget for 2024 will be drawn up. During the discussions, I said the healthcare and education portfolios should have priority in the debates on funding, and we will start discussions with them in the coming days," Ciuca said in a social media post.

He mentioned that the PNL team said that the 2024 draft budget should clearly provide for the continuation of investment, with priority given to the money that will be allocated to three major funding lines: the National Programme Anghel Saligny, the National Local Development Programme (PNDL) and the projects carried out by the National Investment Company (CNI).

"The flexibility of the decision-making processes is pursued, so that the institutional bodies become more efficient, spending less public money," added Ciuca.

He also said that Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and he will sign and submit to the Parliament a bill combatting tax evasion.