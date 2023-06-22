PNL's Ciuca: Special pensions laws,MPs' pensions,accumulation of pension with salary, settled by the end of session.

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday that the laws regarding special pensions, MPs's pensions and the accumulation of pension with salary shall be adopted by the end of the parliamentary session, adding that the Liberal ministers shall be present on Monday at all governmental and parliamentary activities, told Agerpres.

"It is illegal for magistrates to go on strike. As such, we have understood and discussed at the coalition level, we have had line ministers with whom we have analysed this situation. The decision we took today was that next week, on Monday, the ministers will be present at all activities, both governmental ones, but also those that are taking place in Parliament, in order to be able to solve precisely these matters," Nicolae Ciuca said at the PNL headquarters, after a meeting of the PNL leadership with Liberal ministers and secretaries of state.

Nicolae Ciuca also said that it is the duty of each line minister to discuss and maintain dialogue with each professional category.

About the 15% tax in the special pension law for what exceeds the average net salary, he mentioned that it will be approved, because it was agreed and it is the only measure leading to the achievement of the milestone in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).