PNL's Muraru: I call on state institutions to identify an extraordinary remedy in Gheorghe Ursu case

National Liberal Party (PNL) MP Alexandru Muraru calls on state institutions to identify an extraordinary remedy in the Gheorghe Ursu case, told Agerpres.

"I appeal to the Romanian state institutions, to the Public Prosecutor's Office, to the Prosecutor's Office near the High Court of Cassation and Justice to identify an extraordinary remedy (appeal in cassation) and to reverse a decision that seriously harms our ideal of believing in justice and freedom," Muraru wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

He maintains that "the astonishing decision of the Supreme Court judges in the case of the acquittal of the Securitate (political police during the communist dictatorship regime) officers who investigated Gheorghe Ursu is incomprehensible and annihilates any hope that Romania could still do justice in the case of his murder."

The Liberal MP states that the acquittal of Securitate officers Marin Parvulescu and Vasile Hodis is "confusing and frightening and represents, without any doubt, a perpetual institutional failure, bordering on collusion with factual resignation."

He brings to mind that in 2021 he met Andrei Ursu, son of Gheorghe Ursu.

"It is important to speak out about today's decision of some magistrates because the Gheorghe Ursu's murder is not just another file from the archives of communism that awaits its turn at the bar of justice, but represents, if you will, the overall picture of Romanian justice, of all the Securitate trials that began 33 years ago and were sent on an arduous road of delays, deadlocks and last court decisions that tergiversated the historical truth," says Muraru.

The PNL deputy underlines that "any attempt to accept this decision means relativising the memory of the victims of communism and covering up the horrors of a dictatorial regime for whose eradication rivers of blood were spilled."

Muraru calls on the Romanian state institutions to identify any extraordinary remedy in the Gheorghe Ursu case, stressing that it is in the interest of the rule of law, Romania's image and trust in justice to correct an error that should not represent the judicial system as a whole.

The High Court of Cassation and Justice ordered on Thursday the final acquittal of former Securitate officers Marin Pirvulescu and Vasile Hodis, accused of torturing dissident Gheorghe Ursu, for the crime of inhuman treatment.