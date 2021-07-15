Policemen block traffic to facilitate landing of US helicopter in central Bucharest

Policemen from the Traffic Police were prompt to intervene in order to block traffic, so as to facilitate the landing of the helicopter belonging to US forces, stated, on Thursday, the spokesperson of the Traffic Police, Claudiu Costea.

"If they hadn't done so, we may have had a tragedy," the Police representative explained.

He added that the policemen requested support through dispatch and were quickly joined by 10 other traffic police crews arriving to restrict traffic.A helicopter belonging to US forces performed an emergency landing on Thursday, in Charles de Gaulle Square in central Bucharest, with no victims reported.