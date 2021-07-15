 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Policemen block traffic to facilitate landing of US helicopter in central Bucharest

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
elicopter aterizare de urgenta

Policemen from the Traffic Police were prompt to intervene in order to block traffic, so as to facilitate the landing of the helicopter belonging to US forces, stated, on Thursday, the spokesperson of the Traffic Police, Claudiu Costea.

"If they hadn't done so, we may have had a tragedy," the Police representative explained.

He added that the policemen requested support through dispatch and were quickly joined by 10 other traffic police crews arriving to restrict traffic.

A helicopter belonging to US forces performed an emergency landing on Thursday, in Charles de Gaulle Square in central Bucharest, with no victims reported.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.