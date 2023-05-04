Polish Chief of Defence Andrzejczak, decorated by President Iohannis

On Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis signed a decree decorating Poland's Chief of Defence Andrzejczak Rajmund.

According to the Presidential Administration, Iohannis awarded Andrzejczak a Commander medal of the Star of Romania National Order with peace insignias for the military, as a token of "high appreciation of the sustained interest towards Romania and the constant support given to Romania, for the promotion of international co-operation in order to successfully address the challenges of the new millennium."

Andrzejczak Rajmund has been Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces since 2018. AGERPRES