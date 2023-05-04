 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Polish Chief of Defence Andrzejczak, decorated by President Iohannis

klaus iohannis chile

On Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis signed a decree decorating Poland's Chief of Defence Andrzejczak Rajmund.

According to the Presidential Administration, Iohannis awarded Andrzejczak a Commander medal of the Star of Romania National Order with peace insignias for the military, as a token of "high appreciation of the sustained interest towards Romania and the constant support given to Romania, for the promotion of international co-operation in order to successfully address the challenges of the new millennium."

Andrzejczak Rajmund has been Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces since 2018. AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.