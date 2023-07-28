Politician Orban: The only correct decision is disbarring the judges in the Gheorghe Ursu case

National chairman of the Right Force Party Ludovic Orban has publicly requested the justice minister, the attorney general, chairs of the Supreme Court and Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) to call on the Judicial Inspectorate to initiate a disciplinary investigation of the three Supreme Court judges who have ordered the acquittal of former political police officers Marin Pirvulescu and Vasile Hodis, accused of torturing dissident Gheorghe Ursu in 1985.

He says that the three magistrates have "destroyed the idea of justice in Romania."

"I believe that the only correct decision of the Supreme Council of Magistrates in this case can only be the exclusion from the judiciary of the three judges who decided to acquit Marin Pirvulescu and Vasile Hodis, the political police officers guilty of the murder of Gheorghe Ursu," Orban said in a social media post on Friday.

He added that he is convinced that there are solid legal grounds for the Attorney General's Office to find an extraordinary way of appeal against the "outrageous" judicial decision of acquittal.

"I cannot accept that, following an abominable judicial decision - which completely destroys the foundation of the justice system in Romania and which endangers democracy in Romania - nothing happens. That those who did their job in ill faith are not punished. In the event that none of the institutional actors who can initiate legal action will do so, it will be clear to me that, regardless of statements provided, they agree with the scandalous verdict of the three judges and they are complicit in destroying any chance of Romanian justice dispensing justice to the people," adds Orban.

The Supreme Court of Justice on Thursday ordered the final acquittal of former Securitatea political police officers Marin Pirvulescu and Vasile Hodis accused of torturing late dissident Gheorghe Ursu in 1985, for committing the crime of inhumane treatment. AGERPRES