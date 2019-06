The Sovereign Pontiff arrives in Sibiu on Sunday, the last day of his visit to Romania.

From Sibiu, Pope Francis will head to the Liberty Field in Blaj, where he will held the Divine Liturgy and the ceremony of beatification of seven martyred Greek-Catholic bishops. At the end of his visit to Blaj, His Sanctity will meet the Roma community in the locality and he will be holding a speech.

Pope Francis will end his three-day visit to Romania on Sunday afternoon, on the Sibiu airport.

AGERPRES