Positions of Managing Director and President of Board of Directors of public television and radio might be separated

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban declared on Wednesday that a working group formed at the level of the governing coalition is working on amending the legislation regarding the functioning of public television and radio, one of the proposals being to separate the positions of Managing Director and President of the Board of Directors.

"There is a working group that has been set up, that is working and that has until Monday to formulate proposals regarding the legislation on the functioning of television and radio. There has been a bill that was adopted, which was challenged by us at the Constitutional Court, there were certain elements of unconstitutionality, it cleared again Parliament, it was sent for promulgation, the President of Romania formulated a request for re-examination. This is the stage we are at," said Orban, at the Palace of the Parliament.

He added that one of the legislative changes could be to separate the position of Managing Director from that of President of the Board of Directors in the two institutions."In fact, this is provided for in the legislative proposal that cleared Parliament and is now being debated as a result of the request for re-examination. The problem is the distribution of powers between the President of the Board and the Managing Director, what the procedure for appointment of the President of the Board of Directors and the Managing Director is," Orban affirmed.Orban said he had not yet ruled on the appointment to the two positions, (meaning) whether Parliament should do so."I have a point of view. On the other hand, I have given this topic to our representatives who know the issue and generally have the ability to formulate proposals that we will later analyze and decide within the coalition, next week," Orban concluded.

AGERPRES