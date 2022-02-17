Predoiu: After the dissolution of SIIJ, it is natural for CVM to cease

The Minister of Justice, Catalin Predoiu, declared on Thursday that it is "natural" for the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) to end after the abolition of the Justice Crimes Investigation Section (SIIJ).

"The abolition of the SIIJ is a main objective in the governing program. It is also an objective in the CVM plan. The abolition of the SIIJ could have an impact on the process of Romania's accession to the Schengen Area. Romania has been technically ready to join the Schengen Area since 2020. Staying out of this Schengen area seriously affects the economic interests of Romanian companies and citizens," Predoiu said during the debate on the draft law on the abolition of the Justice Crimes Investigation Section in the Legal Committee of the Chamber of Deputies.

He added that the Romanian judicial system is similar in operation to other European systems, and the problems of the Romanian judiciary are common to those of other EU member states.

"Based on this established goal, made even by independent bodies, we can say that, to the extent that we achieve the remaining objectives of the CVM, including the abolition of the SIIJ, it is natural for the CVM to end. (...) It is another reason why the Ministry of Justice has never delayed the promotion of this bill to Parliament, which has, in the end, the final decision. In general, the problems of the Romanian society, including corruption, including in the judiciary, are also the problems of other societies within the European Union. That is why, we need to meet the objectives of the CVM as soon as possible, because we need to align ourselves concretely with all the other EU member states. Last year's attempt to abolish SIIJ was also blocked in Parliament," he said.

In his opinion, the SIIJ should have been abolished earlier. He described the recent situation on the subject as a deadlock, "a Gordian knot that needs to be cut".

"We have always informed the Commission correctly and transparently about the factual situation regarding the opinions in the judiciary on the dissolution of the SIIJ, we have informed correctly the desire of the coalition and the Government to dissolve the SIIJ. I informed correctly that we will immediately proceed to the consultations and to the submission of the legal approval procedures. (...) The Romanian Ministry of Justice has been and will remain a benchmark of credibility," Catalin Predoiu transmitted, Agerpres informs.