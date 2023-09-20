President Iohannis: An extended UN Security Council could include important additional voices

An extended Security Council could include important additional voices: from the African Group, of the various small island developing states and even the "smallest regional group," the Eastern European one, President Klaus Iohannis stated on Wednesday, told Agerpres.

He participated in the General Assembly of the United Nations.

The head of state stated that, on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the UN Declaration on Human Rights, Romania "strongly pleads for the strengthening of the UN system for human rights, including its adequate financing."

"As a member of the Human Rights Council, we continue to be an active supporter of democracy, the rule of law, non-discrimination, freedom of expression, children's and women's rights," Iohannis said. At the same time, he pointed out, the full respect and promotion of international law remain at the core of Romania's foreign policy, which advocates for an extended acceptance by states of the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice.

"We count on your support for our solid candidacy to the World Court," the head of state addressed the leaders of the UN General Assembly.