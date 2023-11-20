President Iohannis concludes visit to Tanzania

President Klaus Iohannis on Sunday participated in the farewell ceremony organised at State House in Dar es Salaam on the occasion of the conclusion of his official visit to the United Republic of Tanzania, told Agerpres.

During the ceremony, hosted by the country's President Samia Suluhu Hassan, the state anthems were performed, in the presence of the guard of honour.

Iohannis arrived in Tanzania on Friday, where he held face-to-face talks with his counterpart Samia Suluhu Hassan.

On Saturday, Iohannis was welcomed by President of Zanzibar Hussein Mwinyi.

"I voiced today, in dialogue with President of Zanzibar Hussein Mwinyi, the need for increased political and economic cooperation, including in sectoral areas with untapped potential, which could bring added value to bilateral relations between Romania and the United Republic of Tanzania. We can strengthen our cooperation in areas such as education, tourism, agriculture, forestry, biodiversity, IT&C, culture and emergency management. Romania will continue to support the growing number of Romanian investors and businesses, including in Zanzibar," the head of state said, according to the Facebook account of the Presidential Administration.

On Monday, President Iohannis will be welcomed by his counterpart from the Republic of Cape Verde Jose Maria Neves.

Klaus Iohannis began a tour of Africa on Tuesday with a state visit to Kenya. He was welcomed by his Kenyan counterpart William Ruto. Afterwards, he attended a meeting with the Executive Director of UNEP - United Nations Environment Program at the UN Headquarters in Nairobi.

On Wednesday, the Head of State met Kenya's Minister of Wildlife Alfred Nganga Mutua, and Kenya Wildlife Service Director General Erustus Kanga, during a visit to Nairobi National Park, and on Thursday he paid a visit to Uthiru Girls High School.

Iohannis will conclude his visit to Africa on 23 November. The last trip of this tour is to the Republic of Senegal, where President Klaus Iohannis will hold political consultations with his counterpart Macky Sall.

The official programme of the visit also includes, among other things, the participation of the two heads of state in the inauguration of the United Nations House in Senegal, which will house the 34 UN agencies present in the country. President Iohannis will also meet with former Senegalese students in Romania.