The COVID vaccination campaign is going very well, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday.

"We are still in the European top on all parameters and we will have, these days, already the number one million person who will be vaccinated. The pace increases from one week to another and we all hope that, by summer, we will be coming out of the pandemic, certainly with vaccination and the observance of the restrictions until then," said the president, at the Cotroceni presidential Palace.