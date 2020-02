President Iohannis decorates deputy Silviu Vexler, head of Romania-Israel parliamentary friendship group

President Klaus Iohannis has signed on Thursday the decoration decree of deputy Silviu Vexler, head of Romania-Israel parliamentary friendship group.

The head of state bestowed the National Order "For Merit" in rank of Knight upon deputy Silviu Vexler as a token "of high appreciation for the important contribution he had in keeping the memory of the Holocaust victims alive, for the initiation of legislative projects focused on preventing and combating anti-Semitism, as well as for the services brought to our country in the area of parliamentary diplomacy." AGERPRES