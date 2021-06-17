President Iohannis decorates Estonian counterpart, officials

President Klaus Iohannis, who is currently on a visit to Tallinn, has decorated several Estonian officials including his counterpart Kersti Kaljulaid, the Presidential Administration informs.

The head of the state conferred the National Order of the Star of Romania in the grade of Collar to the President of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid, as a sign of "high appreciation for her exceptional contribution to promoting democracy and regional security and to deepening and diversifying traditional Romania - Republic of Estonia relations."

In sign of "high appreciation for the exceptional contribution to deepening and diversifying traditional Romanian-Estonian relations, President Klaus Iohannis conferred the National Order of the Star of Romania in the rank of Grand Cross to Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, and to the President of the Parliament of the Republic of Estonia Jüri Ratas; the National Order of the Star of Romania in the rank of Grand Officer to Estonian Foreign Affairs Minister Eva-Maria Liimets; the National Order of the Star of Romania in the rank of Commander to the Estonian ambassador to Romania, Ingrid Kressel Vinciguerra, the head of the Estonian President's Office, Tiit Riisalo, to the Estonian President's foreign policy adviser Lauri Kuusing, the Estonian President's public relations adviser Taavi Linnamäe, the Estonian President's security adviser Peeter Kuimet, to the Director General of the State Protocol Department - Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jana Vanaveski, to the chairman of the Estonia-Romania parliamentary group Erki Savisaar, and to Undersecretary for European Affairs - Ministry of Foreign Affairs Märt Volmer.

Also, as a sign of "high appreciation for the special contribution made to the deepening and diversification of the traditional Romanian-Estonian relations, the President conferred the National Order Faithful Service in the rank of Commander to Riina Aasma - Head of Protocol, Office of the President of the Republic; Erki Holmberg - Head of the Domestic Policy and State Decorations Department, Office of the President of the Republic; Kadri Lepp - Head of the Foreign Policy Department, Office of the President of the Republic; Riina Jesmin - author of translations from Romanian literature; Janne Joesaar-Ruusalu - Director, Division for Southeast Europe and the European Union, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Üllar Jaaksoo - Three Seas Initiative; and the National Order Faithful Service in the rank of Officer to Uko Urb, counselor with the Department of Communication, Office of the President of the Republic; Kai Müürsepp - Head of the Foreign Ministry's European Affairs Department; Anneli Sooba - counselor, State Protocol Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

President Klaus Iohannis began a two-day state visit to Estonia on Wednesday.