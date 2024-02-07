Subscription modal logo Premium

President Iohannis in Strasbourg: I am not against merging elections

Captură video
iohannis strasbourg

AGERPRES special correspondent, Ionut Mares, reports: I am not against merging elections, president Klaus Iohannis declared on Wednesday in Strasbourg at a joint press conference with the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola.

"The elections will all take place this year, four rounds of elections. It's a lot. Which election could merge with which in a legally correct and constitutional way, the government and the coalition will elucidate. I'm not against merging elections. If it's done well and it is announced ahead of time, it is a method to reduce the number of ballots," said the president, answering a question from the press.

