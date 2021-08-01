President Iohannis: Mountain rescuers risk their life every day; let's be responsible in our journeys

President Klaus Iohannis on the occasion of the National Mountain Rescue Day on Sunday said mountain rescuers risk their lives every day for "those trying to conquer the mountains" and thanked them for their "dedication and spirit of sacrifice."

"The mountain rescuers risk their lives every day so that all those who try to conquer the mountains can return home to their loved ones. Thank you for your dedication and the spirit of sacrifice you have shown in saving your fellow men! May we all be responsible in our journeys. "Let's not endanger our lives and the lives of others," Klaus Iohannis wrote on his Facebook page.

The National Association of Mountain Rescuers in Romania (Salvamont Romania), the only mountain rescue service in our country, marks on Sunday 52 years of activity under the name Salvamont and 117 years since the certification of the first organized mountain rescue structures. The day chosen for this anniversary was set for August 1, the beginning of the most difficult month of the year for mountain rescuers, with the most incidents recorded during a yea, Agerpres informs..