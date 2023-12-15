President Iohannis participates in the European Council meeting, in Brussels

The enlargement of the European Union, the review of the Multiannual Financial Framework 2021-2027, the support that the EU will continue to grant to Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, security and defence, migration, as well as the future Strategic Agenda of the EU were the main items on the agenda of the European Council in which the Romanian president, Klaus Iohannis, participated on Thursday and Friday, told Agerpres.

"The president of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, participated in the meeting of the European Council, which took place in Brussels, the Kingdom of Belgium, December 14-15. During the meeting, the heads of state and government focused on complex issues, with major stakes for the Union, for the member states, including for Romania and its citizens. These concerned EU enlargement, the revision of the Multiannual Financial Framework 2021-2027, the support that EU will continue to grant to Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, security and defence, migration, as well as the future EU Strategic Agenda," the Presidential Administration said in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

According to the same source, an important discussion referred to the EU enlargement process, with the most important decision in this respect being those related to the opening of accession negotiation with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, according to the recommendations of the European Commission included in the Enlargement Package of November 8, 2023.

"President Klaus Iohannis firmly pleaded for the EU to make this decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, emphasizing that this is a historic and visionary decision, which Romania and himself personally supported and promoted in a consistent and dedicated manner, as this is also a strategic objective of our country. The president of Romania showed, at the same time, that this decision reconfirms not only the strategic character of the enlargement policy, but, equally, the impressive progress made by the two countries in terms of the reforms requested by the EU, in very difficult conditions, demonstrating unequivocally that they deserve to be part of the European family. At the same time, President Klaus Iohannis insisted on the importance of adopting the negotiation frameworks, according to the recommendations of the Commission, which explicit request of Romania was also reflected as such in the conclusions of the European Council," the same press release states.

The president of Romania also supported the decision of the Council to grant candidate status to Georgia, as well as the opening of accession negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina, when the necessary progress is made towards meeting the accession criteria.

"Another particularly important topic on the agenda of the European Council meeting concerned the revision process of the Multiannual Financial Framework 2021-2027. Although consensus could not be reached at the level of the European Council regarding the revision package, it received firm support from 26 EU member states, including Romania. The topic will return to the agenda of European leaders at the beginning of 2024. The president of Romania expressed confidence in continuing to approach this topic in a pragmatic, solidary and constructive manner, so that consensus can be reached as quickly as possible," also shows the Presidential Administration.

Klaus Iohannis highlighted the importance of the EU's firm and comprehensive support for Ukraine, on all dimensions. In this context, he argued the need for a broader security vision, which would include the entire Black Sea region, including the Republic of Moldova.

"President Klaus Iohannis highlighted Romania's profile as an active supporter in favour of Ukraine, as a member state on the front line, both in humanitarian terms and for the transit of Ukrainian grains through the Colours of Solidarity. Also, at the express request of the president of Romania, the conclusions adopted by the European Council reiterate the support for the Republic of Moldova in order to manage the challenges generated by Russia's aggression against Ukraine," the press release states.

During the meeting, the situation in the Middle East was also discussed, and in this context, the president of Romania insisted on the need for increased involvement of the EU in the region in order to de-escalate the conflict and resume the peace process based on the solution of the two states, in cooperation with international and regional partners. President Klaus Iohannis emphasized that the humanitarian situation of the civilians in the Gaza Strip, as well as that of the hostages, remains precarious and extremely worrying, requesting greater involvement from the European Union.

"The conclusions of the European Council also had a reference to the future Strategic Agenda of the EU, in the context in which it started, in October, in Granada, a process of reflection on the future priorities of the Union, which will continue in the coming months. The president of Romania highlighted that this document must reflect a long-term vision, the common objective being a stronger, more united, more resilient, more competitive Union at the global level. (...) Last but not least, during the meeting, discussions were continued on the progress achieved in the implementation of measures related to migration, in a context in which the Romanian president brought back to attention the solid contribution of our country to the protection of the external borders of the Union," reads the same press release.