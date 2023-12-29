President Iohannis promulgates law on sexual abuse with increased punishments for teaching staff

President Klaus Iohannis on Friday promulgated the Law that completes the Criminal Code, in the sense that, if a teacher sexually abuses pupils or students, the punishment limit is increased by one third.

The law complements article 299 of Law no. 286/2009 regarding the Criminal Code, which addresses "Abusive of a position for sexual purposes."

In its previous form, the article had two paragraphs, namely: (1) The deed of the public employee who, in order to perform, not to perform, speed up or delay the performance of an act related to his official duties, or in order to do something against such duties, or who claims or obtains favours of a sexual nature from a person directly or indirectly interested in the effects of that act of service is punishable by imprisonment from 6 months to 3 years and the prohibition of exercising the right to hold a public office or to exercise the profession or the activity in the execution of which he committed the act and (2) Claiming or obtaining favours of a sexual nature by a public employee who prevails or takes advantage of a situation of authority or superiority over the victim, arising from the position held, shall be punished with imprisonment from 3 months to 2 years, or with a fine, and the prohibition of the exercise of the right to hold a public office or to exercise the profession or activity in the execution of which the respective act was committed.

The new law adds a third paragraph: "If the acts provided for in paragraphs (1) and (2) were committed by teaching staff in university or pre-university education against a pupil or student, the special limits of the punishment are increased by one third."

AGERPRES