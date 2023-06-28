President Iohannis promulgates law repealing special pensions of MPs.

President Klaus Iohannis promulgated on Wednesday the law repealing the special pensions of MPs.

The law, initiated by Social Democratic Party (PSD) deputy Alfred Simonis, amends Law No. 96/2006 on the status of deputies and senators, in the sense of repealing the provisions of Chapter XI that concerns the granting of the right to the entitlement for the age limit of deputies and senators, told Agerpres.

"From the date of entry into force of the present law, the payment of entitlements for age limit granted based on the provisions of article 49 of Law No.96/2006 on the Statute of Deputies and Senators, republished in the Official Journal of Romania, Part I, No. 49 of 22 January 2016, with subsequent amendments and additions, shall cease," the normative act stipulates.

Law No. 96/2006 on the Statute of Deputies and Senators republished in the Official Journal of Romania, Part I, No. 49 of 22 January 2016, with subsequent amendments and additions, as well as those introduced by this law, will be republished in the Official Journal of Romania, giving the texts a new numbering, the normative act also establishes.