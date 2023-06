President Iohannis recalls Romania's ambassador to Kenya, Burundi, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania.

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday signed a decree recalling Dragos Viorel Radu Tigau, Romania's ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Kenya, Burundi, Uganda, Rwanda and Tanzania residing in Nairobi, told Agerpres.

Under the decree, Tigau ends his mission within 90 days of the publication of the decree, at the latest.