President Iohannis signs decree on appointment of Angel Tilvar as Minister of Defence

On Monday, President Klaus Iohannis signed the decree by which Angel Tilvar was appointed Minister of National Defence.

According to the Presidential Administration, the swearing-in ceremony for the new Minister of Defence will take place on Monday at 8.30 pm, at the Cotroceni Palace, told Agerpres.

The National Political Council of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) unanimously decided, on Monday, to nominate Senator Angel Tilvar as Minister of Defence.

Also on Monday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca submitted to President Klaus Iohannis the proposal to take over the office of Minister of National Defence from Angel Tilvar.