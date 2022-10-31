 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

President Iohannis signs decree on appointment of Angel Tilvar as Minister of Defence

www.presidency.ro
iohannis cotroceni

On Monday, President Klaus Iohannis signed the decree by which Angel Tilvar was appointed Minister of National Defence.

According to the Presidential Administration, the swearing-in ceremony for the new Minister of Defence will take place on Monday at 8.30 pm, at the Cotroceni Palace, told Agerpres.

The National Political Council of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) unanimously decided, on Monday, to nominate Senator Angel Tilvar as Minister of Defence.

Also on Monday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca submitted to President Klaus Iohannis the proposal to take over the office of Minister of National Defence from Angel Tilvar.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.