President Iohannis: Stigmatization, discrimination of minorities must be severely sanctioned

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday sent a message on the European Roma Holocaust Remembrance Day, underscoring that the stigmatization and discrimination of minorities must be "severely sanctioned."

"Today we pay a pious tribute to the memory of the Roma, to the almost 500,000 children, women and men victims of the Holocaust. Entire families perished in this genocide, being subjected to terrible brutality. Our thoughts also go to those who survived the horrors and their descendants. This year, in Romania, we commemorate 80 years since the first deportations of Roma in Transnistria by Antonescu's regime. Approximately 25,000 Roma were evacuated and condemned to live in inhumane and unsanitary conditions, deprived of food and compelled to do forced labour. Of these, no more than half had the strength to survive. The Romanian state has taken responsibility for this crime, a dark episode of our history," said the head of state, in his message presented by state councilor Catalina Galer during a ceremony organized at the Memorial to the Victims of the Holocaust, Agerpres

According to the President, "we cannot let the immense dramas these people went through, the humiliations they were subjected to and the traumas they suffered fall into oblivion."

"The commemoration of Samudaripen keeps the memory of the victims alive, obliges us to remain vigilant and not allow racist, anti-Semitic, discriminatory or xenophobic messages and attitudes spread in the society. Every life destroyed in this terrible massacre should be regarded as our legacy that we must we take care of, but also a light that guides our steps on our European path," added the head of state.

President Iohannis mentioned that Romania, like the whole of Europe, has been facing a difficult context for more than two years, generated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the illegal war waged by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, and during this period there were recorded "worrying" increases in hate-inciting tendencies, discriminatory and racist messages and behaviours, especially in the public space.

"The falsification, relativization or even denial of the Holocaust represent actions designed to intoxicate democratic societies, to make them renounce values and principles," he added.

"Racist or chauvinist statements are unacceptable, and such attitudes and manifestations must be firmly rejected and condemned. We are going through complicated times and that is precisely why it is essential that the Romanian society stays united, offering an example of tolerance, acceptance, appreciation and respect for ethnic and religious diversity," Iohannis said.

He highlighted that the Roma Holocaust requires greater attention, both at the European and national level.

"We have to make sure that the young and future generations know that during the Second World War the European Roma population was also persecuted and killed. It is also important that young people learn how the authorities at that time acted against its Roma citizens and subjected them to cruel and humiliating treatments, forcing them to endure hunger, cold and disease," the President also said.

According to him, "the most important tool by which we can make sure that such reprehensible actions in history will never be viewed with indulgence remains education."

"It is imperative that we make constant efforts to raise awareness of the dangers of anti-Semitism, racism, xenophobia and hatred and to defend and promote fundamental rights, human dignity, freedom and democracy. Survivors' stories of their harrowing experiences encourage and inspire us to be more supportive and open towards other cultures. The stigmatization and discrimination of minorities must be harshly sanctioned by each of us. We also have the duty to promote and cultivate respect and care towards fellow human beings. In today's Romania, the members of the Roma community must not live with the fear that they will be subject to prejudices or isolated from society," said the head of state.

The President also emphasized that it is essential to have an adequate legislative framework to prevent and combat any kind of discriminatory and xenophobic act, as well as the necessary tools to act against the marginalization of minorities.

"Romania is a model in our region, being among the first member states of the European Union to adopt a national strategy to prevent and combat anti-Semitism, xenophobia, radicalization and hate speech. On the European Roma Holocaust Remembrance Day, I am convinced that the public central and local authorities will continue, with responsibility and energy, the steps made in taking responsibility for the painful past, and the Romanian society will strengthen its attachment to European and democratic values," stated Klaus Iohannis.