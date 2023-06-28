President Iohannis: Strategic Partnership with the United States guides Romania's foreign, security policy.

The Strategic Partnership with the United States will continue to guide Romania's foreign and security policy, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday, at the ceremony marking the Independence Day, told Agerpres.

He recalled the firm commitment of the US president "to defend every centimetre of allied territory."

"As a concrete manifestation of this commitment, thousands of American soldiers are today in Romania, contributing, together with their Romanian, French, Dutch, Belgian and other allied nations' comrades, to ensuring our security and the Euro-Atlantic space. I assure you of the full cooperation of the Romanian authorities in creating the best conditions for a persistent presence, we hope even permanent, in Romania, of the forces of our main strategic partner," he pointed out on the said occasion.

The head of state also spoke about the decision of the United States to develop a Black Sea Security Strategy, "to which Romania contributed substantially, conceptually."

"This strategy is based on a comprehensive approach in political terms, in terms of security, economic cooperation, energy security and democratic resilience. It is Romania's vision that we have actively promoted in our dialogue with the United States, but also at the level of the European Union, of NATO and at the regional level," the President pointed out.

President Iohannis emphasized that "the Black Sea can and must play its natural role as an interconnector between Europe and Central Asia, becoming a space of security and prosperity for the riparian states and not only."

"In this complicated regional and international context, Romania will continue to be a factor of stability, a contributor to the resilience and security of the Black Sea region and an active participant in the development and strengthening of the transatlantic relationship. Along with the fact that we are a member of the European Union and an ally within NATO, the Strategic Partnership with the United States will continue to guide Romania's foreign and security policy," he pointed out.

The President recalled the current security situation. "Today, in the immediate vicinity of Romania, Russia acts against the fundamental principles of the UN Charter. The territorial sovereignty of Ukraine, its right to an independent foreign policy and even its right to exist are explicitly denied. We are faced with unilateral attempts to rewrite, reinterpret or selectively apply the basic principles of the international order, in order to return to an era of spheres of influence, in which Moscow can determine at its discretion the degree of freedom, sovereignty and the route of the borders of its neighbors," he pointed out.

Consequently, the United States of America and Romania, together with European partners and allies, "have acted and continue to act in support of Ukraine and all vulnerable partners in the Black Sea region."

Iohannis recalled the situation in the Republic of Moldova, a country that "faces unprecedented hybrid attacks on its stability and resilience, attacks provoked and supported by the Russian Federation."

"Together, Romania and the United States support Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova to ensure security, stability and their European path, as democracies and resilient economies. Their support means strengthening regional and transatlantic security, the security of Romania and Romanian citizens," the head of state added.

President Iohannis also mentioned, in his speech, that "Romania will continue to actively collaborate with its American partners in order to achieve the common goal of including our country in the Visa Waiver Programme."