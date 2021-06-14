President Klaus Iohannis to attend North Atlantic Alliance Summit in Brussels

President Klaus Iohannis is participating in the NATO Summit, on Monday, in Brussels, where he will uphold the North Atlantic Alliance's process of adaptation to the current security context, so that the organization becomes stronger politically and militarily, informs the Presidential Administration, agerpres reports.

At the summit, President Iohannis will reaffirm the organization's importance for the Euro-Atlantic security and the convention-based international order, the source says.

At the same time, the head of state "will call for the consolidation of NATO's position of deterrence and defense on the allied Eastern Flank, especially in the Black Sea region, highlighting the active role of our country as a pillar of stability and security provider".Klaus Iohannis will support the further strengthening of the transatlantic relationship, as well as the decision to develop a new Strategic Concept.The President will reaffirm Romania's commitment to contribute to NATO's joint effort, both operationally and conceptually and financially, by further ensuring the minimum threshold of 2 percent of GDP for Defense, the Presidential Administration further specifies.The head of state will also highlight "Romania's concrete, strategic contribution to the Allied efforts to strengthen resilience, including through the recent establishment in Bucharest of the Euro-Atlantic Center for Resilience".Klaus Iohannis will also reiterate our country's support for cooperation with partners, especially with the European Union, highlighting the components on which the strategic partnership between the two organizations is based, as well as the complementarity between NATO and the EU.Equally, the Romanian president will refer to the importance of deepening NATO cooperation with its partners, especially those in the Eastern Neighborhood.