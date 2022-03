The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, visiting Romania, was received on Thursday at Victoria Palace by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, Agerpres reports.

The two senior officials will have an official meeting.During his visit to Bucharest, the President of the Spanish Government will be received by President Klaus Iohannis.After the one-on-one and official talks, the Romanian head of state and the President of the Spanish Government will make joint press statements.