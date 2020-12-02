Presidential Adviser Paun: World HIV/AIDS Day - opportunity to show solidarity in fight against this disease

Presidential Adviser Diana Paun said on Wednesday that World HIV/AIDS Day, marked annually on December 1, is an opportunity to show solidarity in the fight against this disease.

According to a message sent by the Presidential Administration, Diana Paun highlighted in the debate occasioned by the World AIDS Day, entitled "HIV treatment program in the second COVID wave," held on Wednesday, that although AIDS may seem that at present it is not so as urgent as the COVID-19 pandemic, both pathologies are equally important.

"World HIV/AIDS Day is an opportunity for the entire world population to stand in solidarity in the fight against HIV/AIDS and to provide support to those suffering from this disease, strengthening our efforts to improve the lives of patients. This year, more than ever, solidarity acquires new values by assuming common responsibilities, in the context in which the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that during a pandemic no one is safe, until everyone is safe. (...) The costs of the pandemic for HIV/AIDS patients are immediate and if not properly addressed, they can have long-term effects and jeopardize the efforts made so far," said Diana Paun in the debate.The presidential adviser considers that events similar to the one he participated in on Wednesday represent "a call to mobilize the political will, but also of the resources for health to address this challenge.""I call for a cross-sectoral commitment to an integrated approach to disease management and to facilitate patients' access to modern means of diagnosis and treatment, and I want to assure you that the Presidential Administration is committed to these efforts."The debate "The HIV treatment program in the second COVID wave" was organized by the UNOPA Federation, in partnership with the ''Prof. Dr. Matei Bals" National Institute of Infectious Diseases, the Romanian HIV/AIDS Center and the European Academy of HIV/AIDS.