Presidential advisor Paun argues financing of health services and medicines should be re-thought

The financing of health services and medicines should be re-thought, presidential advisor Diana Paun declared on Tuesday, at the 11th edition of the Pharmaceutical Industry Forum, and stated that "everything related to the reimbursement of medicines" must be reformed.

"Reimbursement can be made per service or payment per performance must be taken into account, because, as you know, at this moment there are fixed salaries - standard wages for physicians in public hospitals and regardless of the activity that the doctor performs during work hours, the salary is the same. There is no competitive system to incentivize the medical staff to provide quality medical services. It is true that salaries have increased and everyone recognizes this, but perhaps an analysis of how medical services have increased in parallel with the increase in wages would be needed or the question is whether they have increased," argued Diana Paun, told Agerpres.

The use of the same therapeutic scheme for all patients "will no longer be of the future", considering that each one has genetic, epigenetic and environmental characteristics, and the treatments will have to be tailored to the person.

"As such, payment should, somehow, be made in accordance with the results we obtain for the respective patient for the respective therapy," maintained the presidential advisor.

According to her, the vaccination policy should also be reformed, and it should take place in pharmacies.

Diana Paun also said that patients' access to medicines remains a challenge for Romania, although almost two thirds of the total "direct - formal" expenses are intended for pharmaceutical products.

She believes that personalised medicine contributes to improved health status indicators and represents the path to a resilient system.