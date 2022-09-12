Prime Minister proposes 'One book per year for each pupil' programme

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca proposed the "One book per year for each pupil" programme's unfolding, at a meeting he had on Monday, at the Victoria Palace, with publishers, librarians and cultural personalities on the topic of promoting reading, especially among young generation, according to a press release from the Government.

The discussions focused on the difficulties of Romanian books or books edited in the Romanian language to reach the public, as well as proposals for solutions to encourage reading, especially among children and young people.

"I had a very good meeting today with people of culture - academics, teachers, editors, librarians, authors of Romanian books - and I responded with great openness to their proposals. We want to bring the book closer to the younger generations and encourage their leaning towards reading, promoting, at the same time, Romanian authors and books in the Romanian language," said the prime minister, as quoted in the press release.

The Government will support the proposal of the Publishers' Association to promote, especially to pupils, publishing houses, books by Romanian authors and writings in the Romanian language, by allocating a dedicated budget for their acquisition by public libraries, in order to make them available to readers.

Prime Minister Ciuca proposed the unfolding of the "One book per year for each pupil" programme, and the Publishers' Association expressed its willingness to support it, the press release states.

The Head of the Executive agreed with the editors, librarians and book authors participating in the meeting on a public campaign through which the reading of books by Romanian authors and in the Romanian language, the applied reading of classical and contemporary Romanian literature and in the Romanian language will be promoted.AGERPRES