Prince Charles: Biodiversity in Romania is unique in Europe, it deserves our attention

Charles, Prince of Wales, finds Romania's biodiversity unique in Europe and deserving of our attention as it is at serious risk of destruction.

He was present in Sibiu on Monday at the release of the largest reforestation project in Europe. The event was also attended by Romania's Minister of the Environment, Waters and Forestry Barna Tanczos.

"The biodiversity here in Romania remains to me unique in Europe. Alongside the ancient mixed forest, there is the size and quality of the major mammals, such as bear, lynx and wolves and incomparable upland and lowland ancient meadowland, with wildflower riches. These ecosystems, this biodiversity, deserve our attention for they are now at serious risk of destruction," said Charles.

He said that forests are "the backbone of life and nature on our planet."

His Royal Highness called for a transition to a circular bio-economy which he considers "urgently needed." "After relying for more than a hundred years on a linear and fossil-based economy, we have arrived at a tipping point," he said.

According to him, "the world has, in many ways, become too big for our planet." "So for the health, security and livelihoods of our and future generations, we need to protect, invest and work in symbiosis with nature. Our economy ultimately depends on us doing so," the Prince of Wales added.

Prince Charles also emphasised the importance of local communities in this paradigm shift.

"The intrinsic connection between our human life and natural capital is something that Romanian people have understood only too well for centuries. In no other place in Europe have I found such well-preserved and such productive landscapes, which can function at so large a scale. This, in my view, could be explained by the natural richness of Romania, where some of the largest remnants of old forests on the continent can be found and where, for instance, 200 species of butterflies exist compared to only 40 in my country, in the United Kingdom. All who travel have something to learn from the way Romania has been able to rely on regenerative approaches to create species-rich systems and socio-ecological rich landscapes in areas such as Transylvania, where people still live in harmony with nature," said Prince Charles.

He added that such approach was not old-fashioned, out of date or inefficient, but "the very essence of sustainability, based on a profound understanding of nature's principles and limits." "It is above all timeless wisdom in practice," the Prince of Wales added.

He went on to say that Romania's rural landscapes, which he has personally enjoyed for years, "have an almost spiritual, but also social, economical and ecological significance, which should inspire other countries in Europe to restore the balance between nature and society."

At the beginning of his speech, the Prince of Wales addressed the audience in Romanian.

"It is a great joy to be in Romania again, after three years of absence. My thoughts have been with you during this difficult period," he said in Romanian.

AGERPRES