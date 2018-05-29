stiripesurse.ro

  
     
Prince Charles - welcomed by President Iohannis at Cotroceni Palace

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Prințul Charles Klaus Iohannis

Prince Charles was welcomed on Wednesday by President Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

After the private talks with the head of state, the Heir to the British Crown will meet with Prime Minister Viorica Dancila.

His Royal Highness will also be welcomed by the Romanian Crown Custodian, Margareta, at the Elisabeta Palace.

An admirer of Romania, and especially of Transylvania, Prince Charles frequently visits our country, where he is the patron of charitable organizations and also possesses private properties.

The British Crown's Heir was on an official visit to Romania last year when he met with the president, the prime minister, the representatives of the Romanian royal family, and visited several NGOs he supports.

