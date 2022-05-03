Prince Radu: 'EUROPAfest - one of the most important music events every year'

Prince Radu said that the EUROPAfest Festival, which will take place over July 1-9, is "one of the most important music events every year," like a "royal gala of music" hosted by the Romanian capital city.

"An international music festival is difficult to carry out in any country in the European Union, whether it is a new or old democracy. But when such event takes place for 29 years in a row facing such troubled times for the humanity on our continent, the effort of those who make this annual meeting possible is more than commendable," Prince Radu said on Tuesday at the Elizabeth Palace Evening dedicated to the EUROPAfest music festival, Agerpres.ro informs.

He paid tribute to the "visionary gesture" of starting the organization, 29 years ago, "in a capital like Bucharest, which, at that time, as now, receives so many lessons," of a festival like Jeunesses Musicales [the former name of EUROPAfest - editor's note]," a phenomenon which has finally become, at least for Eastern Europe, one of the most important music events taking place every year."

"Now the EUROPAfest Festival and its competition host musicians from 40 countries around the world and has gained an international reputation, especially in the capital of the European Union, in Brussels, but also in other parts of the continent. (...) I would like to spend a few moments together thinking about how these last 60 days before the start of the 2022 edition of EUROPAfest can be used in the best possible way to make the nine days of the festival in July a royal gala of music of so many different essences and coming from so many talents, from so many cultures, from so many civilizations (...)," Prince Radu also said.

For his part, the director of the event, Luigi Gageos, thanked the Royal House for its patronage for 16 years.

"You've been with us. It's extremely important and motivating," Gageos said.

He told AGERPRES that the patronage of the Royal House for the festival "means a lot."

The director of EUROPAfest said that organizing the festival in "such a difficult, turbulent time with so many crises" is an event in itself.

The event, which took place in the garden of the Elisabeta Palace, was attended by the main directors of the festival and the most important supporters.

One of the most important annual music events in Romania, the EUROPAfest Festival, carried out under the High Patronage of Her Majesty the Crown Custodian and of HRH Prince Radu, has reached its 29th edition this year.

This year, the EUROPAfest festival and competition will take place over July 1-9, with the festival bringing together names from jazz, blues, pop and classical music, representing 40 countries.