Prince Radu to Invictus military: Example you give to society is extraordinarily valuable

The Romanian servicemen who participated in the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf were welcomed at the Elisabeta Palace on Monday, on which occasion Prince Radu commended the "extraordinarily valuable" example that the Romanian veterans participating in the Invictus Games give to society, told Agerpres.

"I would just like to tell you once again that the example you give to society is extraordinarily valuable, because we live in a world that is often driven by ideas that are exactly the opposite of those you support. You make a special note in the public concert of Romanian and European life, because you have a profession that puts you in a very unusual place and given that once a year or once every two years your colleagues from 21 countries other than Romania come together to celebrate courage, optimism, hope and respect for your families who always accompany you to these extraordinary meetings we, those of us who have been with you or seen you from afar, witness unforgettable moments," said Prince Radu.

Lieutenant General Corneliu Postu, Director of the Defence Staff, head of the Romanian delegation to the Invictus Games, said in a message sent by Major Carmen Maria Moise that "each of those who are part of the hearty Invictus Romania team is a winner and a hero."

"The Army and the Royal House are two institutions linked by their mission in the service of the country and we are happy to see this every time we carry out our activities together. We thank the Royal House of Romania for all the support it offers to Invictus Romania and the Invictus Volunteers Association. We were honoured that His Royal Highness Prince Radu joined us during the competition in Dusseldorf, as he did in The Hague," General Postu conveyed.

The event was attended by the Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Her Majesty Margareta, members of the Invictus Romania team, their families, representatives of the Ministry of National Defence (MApN), the Invictus Volunteers Association and Invictus Romania partners and sponsors.

Romania's team, made up of 20 veterans wounded in theatres of operations, competed at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf alongside their colleagues from 21 other countries: Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, France, Georgia, Germany, Iraq, Italy, Jordan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, the Republic of Korea, Ukraine, the UK, the United States of America and the newly competing nations Israel, Colombia and Nigeria.

In Dusseldorf, the 20 veterans who make up the Invictus Romania team were joined by nine veterans from the reserve team, 12 veterans from the extended team and 14 veterans who are honorary members of the teams.

The Invictus Games team's record was enriched after the validation of the final results with another bronze medal for Dorian Floare in the 400m athletics event.

According to the MApN, the final tally includes 14 medals - four gold, five silver and five bronze.

* Gold

- rowing - sergeant major Gabriel Czifrak;

- Olympic archery teams - sergeant 1st class Eduard Romila; master sgt. Iulian Capatana; sergeant 1st class Florin Cojocaru.

* Silver

- silver in Olympic archery - master sgt. Iulian Capatana;

- 1500 m wheelchair athletics - military master class III Valentin Popa;

- archery compound teams - corporal class II Marcel Neagu;

- compound archery teams - corporal 1st class Ioan Iosif Reman; master sgt. (reserve) Florin Bolovan.

* Bronze

- 1500 m athletics - corporal 3rd class Dorian Floare;

- 400 m athletics - corporal 3rd class Dorian Floare;

- Swimming 50 m freestyle - sgt. 1st class Marius Taifas;

- Olympic individual archery - sgt. 1st class Florin Cojocaru;

- individual compound archery - corporal 2nd class Marcel Neagu.

The Invictus Volunteers Association is under the High Patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Radu.