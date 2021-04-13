Protest towards conviction of attorney Robert Rosu in 'Baneasa Farm' case, organized by Dolj Bar

The Dolj Bar is organizing, on Wednesday, April 14, a protest action in front of the southern Dolj courthouse, as a sign of dissatisfaction towards the court's decision of convicting attorney Robert Rosu 5 years in prison in the "Baneasa Farm" case, the lawyers considering that this conviction would be a dangerous precedent for the profession in general, as well as for the future of the rule of law in Romania.

"The National Union of Romanian Bars (UNBR), alongside other Romanian Bars, have analyzed the impact of the court decision in the "Baneasa Farm" case to the attorneys' independence, towards the liberty of practicing the profession and implicitly towards the citizen's right to defense. We appreciate that the approach, through qualifying as infractions the actions taken by lawyers in counseling and representing their clients establishes a dangerous precedent for both the profession in general, as well as for the future of the rule of law in Romania. The right to defence, which belongs to citizens, is deeply affected, so long as their attorneys are liable of being accused and convicted because they were representing clients with unclear chances of winning regarding the claimed rights, as well as almost the entirety of rights subjected to a dispute," says a press release sent by the Dolj Bar and signed by dean Lucian Sauleanu, agerpres.ro confirms.

He also says that another aspect which determined powerful reactions, not only from attorneys, but from professionals in law, in general, including magistrates, is the hearing of lawyers' witnesses in the case targeted against their clients.

"In this case there were dozens of lawyers heard as witnesses, who were asked to explain the legal reasoning, of why and how they are representing their clients. Even judges were called as witnesses against their own decisions, so that the authority of a judged matter is denied. As a result, the court's decision in the "Baneasa Farm" case is not targeting a certain lawyer, but rather it affects the profession itself, the citizen's defense, justice and rule of law. These matters can become systemic and can blow back against all citizens, who can be defenseless in the case of a claim of right (which if he asked, it would not reach a dispute) or of an accusation!" the press release says.

Robert Rosu, the attorney of Prince Paul of Romania, was irrevocably sentenced, in December 2020, by the High Court of Cassation and Justice to five years in prison in the case of the illegal restitution of the Baneasa Royal Farm.

In the same case, Paul of Romania received 3 years and 4 months in prison, and businessman Remus Truica 7 years, both being to serve time in prison.