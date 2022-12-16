Protocol signed to promote Dambovita River as biodiversity reservoir

The Vacaresti Natural Park Association signed a protocol with the Bucharest Lakes, Parks and Recreation Administration in order to promote Dambovita River as a biodiversity reservoir for green-blue areas located near the river.

The executive director of the association, Dan Barbulescu, told AGERPRES that the protocol was signed on Wednesday, and starting next year, monitoring activities will be started on the river segment that is connected to the Vacaresti Park and in the downstream areas for fauna and vegetation care, with pilot plantings and facilities for fauna to be installed.

"Starting from the example of other cities that have transformed these canals, such as Dambovita, into real biodiversity areas, for people, for initiatives, areas for spending free time, with bicycle tracks, for walks, I think that Bucharest has this opportunity as well. Our interest is that in this endeavor the aspect related to biodiversity should not be neglected, and we have already started the first actions in this regard," stated Barbulescu.

He mentioned that the association wants a better connection of Dambovita River with the Vacaresti Natural Park, this being the "only solution" to keep it "in its current form". Another objective is to increase the degree of awareness regarding the contribution of this channel, from a natural and biodiversity point of view, to the life of the other green-blue areas of the Capital.

"(...) nature, biodiversity increases the quality of people's lives and could represent an extraordinary opportunity for the development of the city," Barbulescu also said.