PSD reaches conclusion we can't remain last European country with flat tax rate

jurnalul
Marcel Ciolacu

The chairman of the Social Democrat Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, stated, on Wednesday, that the Social Democrats have reached the conclusion that Romania cannot remain the last European country with the flat tax rate.

Asked at the Parliament Palace how the rediscussion of the flat tax rate and a progressive tax rate could look like and if the National Liberal Party (PNL) agrees to all this, Ciolacu said: "It would look like in the rest of Europe, in all civilized countries and with more developed economies than Romania. There are four countries left with the flat tax rate in Europe. I said very clearly that about the flat tax rate and replacing the flat tax rate there should be a joint program that we discuss next year to form the budget for the year after. (...) For the moment we reached the conclusion that we can't remain the last European country with the flat tax. It's the PSD's conclusion."

He mentioned that in Romania there should be, also, a return to "taxing large fortunes."

"There is an immense discrepancy at this time in society between the rich and the poor. Let's see the European practice, let's let specialists come with these proposals and I believe that one year, such as the next, we have time to discuss the subject," said the PSD leader.

stiripesurse.ro
