PSD's Liviu Dragnea: 'Special entitlement for MPs - a sensible issue; I think we should eliminate it'

The special pensions of the MPs should be eliminated, Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea said on Tuesday, showing that it is a sensible issue and none of the MPs put this condition of wanting such an entitlement, prior to being included on the list.

"I know that my colleagues in Parliament won't like it, but I am telling them that they nobody died because of it. There are those special entitlement for the MPs, I gave it up, I resigned the day before my mandate ended so I couldn't benefit from it. We increased pensions, they will continue to grow, but this issue of special entitlement for the MPs pensioners still remains a sensitive issue, and I believe that we have to tackle it with courage and up front, I believe that this special entitlement for MPs shouldn't exist. None of those who are MPs now put the condition of wanting that special entitlement before being included on the list. I think that we should eliminate it and we can eliminate it. We will discuss more after the elections," Dragnea told Adevarul Live.

AGERPRES