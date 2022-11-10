PSD's Ciolacu: The President has to take into account the protocol of the coalition

National chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Wednesday that he will not refuse the position of prime minister when he has to take it, as written down in the protocol of the parties in the governing coalition, and if President Klaus Iohannis disregards the protocol, there will be early elections in Romania, told Agerpres.

Asked by B1TV private broadcaster if next year, when the next rotation in the coalition is set to happen, he will take over the office of prime minister, Ciolacu said: "Certainly I will not refuse the position of prime minister during the rotation, but it is also normal. At this moment there is this decision that I am the pick for prime minister."

Ciolacu added that he did not conclude any protocol with President Iohannis.

"I don't conclude protocols with President Klaus Iohannis. (...) I think that the President of Romania takes into account a political protocol that creates a majority. Constitutionally, the attribute of appointing the prime minister belongs to the president. Am I to beg the President? He will have to take into account a political act. If he ignores it, there will be early elections. Things are simple, we don't need to complicate them more than that," the PSD leader said.