PSD's Romascanu on gov't rotation: Distributing portfolios now would be destabilising

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Buzau branch Chairman and Culture Minister Lucian Romascanu said on Thursday, in a press conference, that the governmental rotation will take place in May, but at this moment there has been no discussion in the higher governing bodies of the political organisation about certain names that would occupy posts in the next line-up of ministers.

"Of course, the most important question everyone has is, what happens if the rotation happens. Obviously it's going to happen as planned. At this moment there is the decision to respect the protocol as it was written. Of course, any negotiation is possible in the next period, and any speculation about names that will lose or gain portfolios cannot be confirmed because the discussions have not taken place until this level," said Romascanu.

According to him, both the PSD and the National Liberal Party (PNL) are currently in a coalition whose provisions are respected. Any discussion about certain changes that could take place at the level of ministries could lead to destabilisation of the coalition.

"At this moment, any name and any position is premature (the discussion ed. note) and cannot be confirmed because it has not taken place. The evaluation is constantly being done at the level of the Prime Minister and through the discussions we have almost weekly at the party headquarters, between the leadership and PSD members of the Government, the evaluation of the PSD ministers in the cabinet is being done at a constant pace as well. From what the party leadership has announced, there will certainly be changes of names, they cannot be confirmed now, we are still in the governing process, it would be destabilising to start distributing portfolios now," said Minister Lucian Romascanu. AGERPRES