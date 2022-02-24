Public Health Institute reports 53,292 cases of acute respiratory infections in February 14-20 week

The number of acute respiratory infections - clinical influenza, acute upper respiratory tract infections and pneumonias - was, between February 14 and 20, 53,292, higher than the previous week (50,843), the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) reported on Thursday, Agerpres reports.

In the same period of the previous season there were 45,032 cases.According to the INSP, between February 14 and 20, 90 cases of clinical influenza were reported at national level, compared to 48 in the same period last year.Since the beginning of the season, 78 cases of influenza have been confirmed with the laboratory. No confirmed deaths with influenza virus have been reported.According to the INSP, as of February 20, 1,412,198 people from the at-risk groups have been vaccinated against influenza with the vaccine distributed by the Ministry of Health.