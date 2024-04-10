Subscription modal logo Premium

PUSL submits list for European Parliament election to Central Electoral Office

AP
parlamentul european coruptie UE

The Social Liberal Humanist Party (PUSL) submitted on Wednesday to the Central Electoral Office (BEC) the lists for the European Parliament election.

The executive chair of PUSL, Cristian Popescu Piedone, said that 310,000 signatures were collected for the European Parliament election.

"We submitted them today, we went in, we made sure they were taken in. (...) We are in the homestretch, we will see on 9 June, with God's help, what happens," he said.

Asked what score he hopes his party to achieve in the elections for the European Parliament, Popescu Piedone said: "I am neither a fanatic, nor a visionary. The score will certainly be seen in the ballot box. I have started a campaign and I will see it through. What I can assure you is that what you have seen so far has been the training. Starting next week I'm only starting half the engine."

The PUSL list of candidates for the European Parliament election is opened by Cristian Barbu followed by Lia Ardelean, Mugur Ciuvica, Bogdan Ciuca, Raluca Bugnar, Bogdan Ion Jelea, Eugenia Serban, Daniel Ionascu, Ionel Gae, Liviu Pop.

