Raiffeisen Asset Management's AuM at 6 bln lei

Assets under the management of Raiffeisen Asset Management (RAM) surpassed 6 billion lei at the end of August 2021, placing it at the top of the ranking of Romania's open-end management companies, with over 23 percent of the market, Raiffeisen Bank Romania said in a statement, agerpres reports.

Raiffeisen Asset Management's assets under management (AuM) increased by over 800 million lei compared to the end of 2020; equity and mixed-asset funds saw the fastest growth, with assets currently amounting to over 1 billion lei.

The total number of clients investing in the funds managed by Raiffeisen Asset Management has increased by more than 12 percent since the beginning of this year to almost 42,000 today.Local equity fund Raiffeisen Romania Dividend delivered a 31.6 percent return since the beginning of this year, while its assets topped 200 million lei. International equity fund Raiffeisen Global Equity, launched in the first part of 2020, achieved a return of 12.8 percent since the beginning of the year, and its assets are at 30 million-plus euros."The pandemic has changed our lives and brought new challenges to the way we manage our money. We are going through a period of high inflation and exchange rate pressures, the enemies of our economies. Sustained growth in investment in mixed-asset funds confirms that they are an appropriate option in the current context. It is important that we have solutions and I am glad that a large part of our clients have turned to them. We want to further stay close to our clients, with appropriate and easy-to-use investment products," said Razvan Szilagyi, Raiffeisen Asset Management CFA, president and CEO.S.A.I. Raiffeisen Asset Management SA (RAM) is Raiffeisen group's investment management company in Romania and has Raiffeisen Bank as majority shareholder with 99.99 percent of the stake.