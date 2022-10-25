Rally organized by CNS Meridian, in front of Government's seat

The Meridian National Trade Union Confederation is organizing a protest rally in front of the Government on Wednesday, between 10:00 and 13:30, among the demands being the increase in the gross minimum salary, compliance with collective labor contracts and the application of the laws adopted by Parliament, told Agerpres.

"Rail workers, foresters, farmers, miners, servicemen, police, health workers, airport staff and all other displeased workers will come together in front of the Romanian Government in a new 'battle' on the social front to regain dignity, lost rights and for the restoration of social justice! High prices and inflation make life unbearable, and by not respecting and not applying the laws that were supposed to improve the living and working conditions of employees and pensioners, Romanians' trust in the rule of law is shaken and lost any hope of social progress in Romania - a member state of the European Union. In the current domestic and international context, when the military threat and the economic-financial and identity crisis hover over all EU and NATO member states, the trade union federations and member unions of CSN Meridian have considered the most significant day to resume the dialogue with the Government of Romania, which began on the occasion of the rally on May 4 this year, would be the day of October 25, the Army Day," CNS Meridian representatives explain in a press release.

Thus, according to the trade unionists, the general demands aim at increasing to 3,200 lei the minimum gross salary guaranteed for all social-professional categories, starting from January 1, 2023, the establishment by law of an automatic indexation system related to inflation, of salaries, pensions and other social benefits and to maintain the purchasing power of citizens, which that could be ensured by a Collective Labor Agreement at the National Level, compliance with collective labor contracts and full compliance and application in promulgated form of the laws adopted by the Romanian Parliament (Salary Law No. 153/2017, Law on the Status of Railway Personnel No. 195/07.09.2020, Law on the Status of Forestry Personnel No. 234/09.12.2019, State Military Pensions Law No. 223/2015, Law on the National Industry of defense no. 232/2016, Civil Pensions Law no. 127/2019), negotiation and conclusion of a Collective Labor Agreement at national level and the unlocking of collective negotiations.