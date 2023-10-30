Results of European Center for Cybersecurity, discussed by Vice-President of European Commission and State Secretary Mititelu

Romania's path in the European Digital Decade program, the implementation of the reforms provided for in Component 7 - Digital Transformation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, but also the results of the European Competence Center in cyber security and the importance of cybersecurity have were the topics addressed on Monday by the vice-president of the European Commission for values and transparency, Vera Jourova and the state secretary in Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitization (MCID) Eduard Mititelu.

Secretary of State Eduard Mititelu led the delegation of the MCID which received, at the European Cybersecurity Competence Center (ECCC) in Bucharest, the working visit of Vera Jourova, vice-president of the European Commission for values and transparency, accompanied by Ramona Chiriac, Head of the European Commission Representation in Romania.

According to a press release from the MCID, Romania submitted the National Strategic Roadmap of the Digital Decade on October 9, 2023, following an extensive consultation period, which required an approach focused on the involvement of stakeholders from both the public sector, as well as from the private one. Romania advocates for human-centered, inclusive, transparent, open, accessible and sustainable digital policies that empower individuals and businesses.

"As to the digital transformation measures included in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, they will have a multiplier effect on the indicators related to online availability for the digital public services of the Romanian state. The measures will be fully implemented by the end of 2026, which will bring significant changes in the internal functioning of the public administration and the Romanian society as a whole", the press release informs.

The European Cybersecurity Competence Center is involved in the management of EU funds for the current long-term EU budget (2021-2027) and in the adoption of cybersecurity work programmes. At the same time, ECCC is active in the cyber security projects of the "Digital Europe" Program and the "Horizon Europe" Program.