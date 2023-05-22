Retirement age of every person working in Romania will have to be 65 (LabMin)

Minister of Labour Marius Budai has agreed with representatives of the European Commission a series of principles and criteria related to the pension system, including the gradual increase of the retirement age to 65 years for "every person working in Romania", and the gradual increase of the seniority required in the speciality for certain categories and of the contribution period.

As a result, there will no longer be differences between those working in certain systems and those working in the public pension system and they will have a retirement age up to 65, as gradually provided for in the law on the public pension system, the Labour minister explained.

Moreover, pension rights will be calculated by gradually increasing the contribution period, as is also provided for in the public system, so that at the end of this period the reference will gradually be made to the entire period.

"Thus, there will no longer be a selection of certain periods from the entire span of the contribution, but the entire period will be taken into account," Marius Budai pointed out.

Another principle is the gradual increase of the required seniority in the specialty for those categories that did not already have this reference, because in the initial draft there were certain references to a certain minimum contribution period.

The Labour minister also said that another principle aims at eliminating certain categories of allowances and pensions established and paid under special laws.

He specified that some of the amendments are already prepared and have been presented to the leaders of the governing coalition, having received the "directive" that all the amendments should be already written and discussed by Wednesday evening with the systems and the relevant ministers, together with specialists from the ministries, with their input and the amendments should be completed and finalized and on Thursday the political coalition should be able to submit them in Parliament.

"For me it was encouraging that we managed to get these principles from the committees so that we have the milestone achieved," the Labour minister stressed.AGERPRES