Revolut Romanian users generate 141 million transactions in first nine months of 2022

Revolut Romanian users generated 141 million transactions in the first nine months of 2022, by 20% more than in the first three quarters of 2021, according to a company statement.

At the same time, the total volume of payments made with the financial application increased by 17%, between January and September 2022, compared to the similar period in 2021.

As regards the consumption behavior of Romanian customers, the biggest increase, by +71%, was recorded for general expenses. The same category ranked first in the increase in the number of transactions (42%), indicating that Revolut is increasingly used as a current payment tool, online, with a physical card or with virtual cards. Whether they use Revolut for online shopping or payments at points of sale, or use features such as "split the payment note", customers prefer the financial application for everyday expenses or for recurring payments, subscriptions to utilities or transport, payments while traveling in the country or abroad, Agerpres informs.

During the reference period, a Revolut user from Romania spent, on average, 611 euros for entertainment, 470 euros for travel, 386 euros for shopping, 295 euros for products bought in supermarkets (groceries, household products, etc.), 282 euros in restaurants, cafes, bars and for catering services. The smallest budget was allocated for health, personal hygiene and cosmetics (159 euros).