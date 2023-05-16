Rhythmic Gymnastics: Romania wants qualification in top 18 in European Championships in Baku.

The president of the Romanian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation (FRGR), Irina Deleanu, told AGERPRES on Tuesday that the goal of the Romanian athletes at the European Championships is at least a qualification in the top 18 for the three teams participating in the competition in Baku (Azerbaijan), told Agerpres.

Seniors Annaliese Dragan and Andreea Verdes compete in Baku for qualification to the Olympics in Paris 2024.

"At the European Championships we are participating with both the junior and senior overall teams. Romania's junior ensemble enters the competition tomorrow with two events, five ropes and five balls. We are also with the two seniors, Annaliese Dragan and Andreea Verdes, who are participating for the Olympic qualification. They start the competition on Thursday, first in the qualifications, then on Saturday is the individual finals and on Sunday are the finals on objects. We are aiming to qualify in the top 18 for the three groups we have. But if there is more, it will be even better," said Irina Deleanu.

This year's European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships will take place in Baku, Azerbaijan, from May 17 to 21.

Last year, at the Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships in Tel Aviv in June, Romanian athletes Andreea Verdes and Annaliese Dragan qualified for the final of the individual event.

Also at the European Championships in Israel, Romania won the silver medal in the junior team competition, Amalia Lica won the gold medal in the junior clubs final and Christine Dragan won the bronze medal in the ball final.