Robert Glinta qualifies for 50 m backstroke finals at European Short Course Championship, in Russia's Kazan

Romanian athlete Robert Glinta qualified on Tuesday for the finals of the 50 backstroke event, during the European Short Course Championship (25 m) in Kazan (the Russian Federation), reaching number 6 in the semifinals, with 23 sec 13/100.

Glinta also ranked 6th in the series that took place in the morning, timed at 23 seconds 23/100. The finals are scheduled for Wednesday, 17:35 (Romania's time).

David Popovici and Vlad Stancu missed the qualifiers in the 400 meter freestyle event final. Popovici occupied the 26th place (3:48:19), and Stancu was the 14th. (3:43:99 - national record at 16,17 and 18 years).

Alexandra Dobrin placed the 17th in the 400 meters mixed event series, timed at 4 minutes 42 seconds 84/100.